Brents (neck/concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brents suffered a concussion this past Sunday versus the Jets and didn't practice at all Wednesday. His ability to upgrade to limited participation Thursday is a good sign of progress, but the cornerback will still need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to be eligible to suit up Sunday against New England. Should Brents not get that clearance in time, Jaylin Simpson could be asked to step into a larger role in the Dolphins' secondary.