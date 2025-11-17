Brents (foot) is expected to receive surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brents sustained the injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime win over the Commanders, in what was his second start of the season. The Kansas State product put together a nice season after being waived by the Colts in August, tallying five tackles in consecutive games. His spot will likely be taken over by Jason Marshall.