Hill was not targeted during Miami's 34-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Hill started at tight end for the Dolphins and played 51 percent of offensive snaps versus New York, but as usual he was asked to contribute essentially entirely as a blocker. Elsewhere at the tight end position, both Darren Waller (one catch for 13 yards on three targets) and Greg Dulcich (three catches for 41 yards on three targets) are involved in the receiving game behind Jaylen Waddle, leaving few if any targets up for grab for Hill on a weekly basis. He can be safely left off the fantasy radar heading into a road matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football.