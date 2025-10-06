Hill caught four of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Prior to the Week 5 loss, Hill had caught just two of three targets for 23 yards through Miami's first four games. The Campbell product's increase in usage is likely due to Tyreek Hill (knee) being sidelined for the remainder of the season. Although Hill had his best game of the season, he played behind Darren Waller, who posted a 5-78-1 receiving line Sunday. Expect Hill to continue operating as the Dolphins' No. 2 tight end again in the Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.