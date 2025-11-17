Hill secured his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Washington in Madrid.

Hill returned to action Week 11 after having missed Miami's prior three games due to a lingering ankle injury, though he contributed mostly as a blocker while Greg Dulcich (two catches for 18 yards on four targets) handled the majority of pass-catching opportunities at tight end. The Dolphins will go on bye Week 12, and with Darren Waller (pectoral) still expected to return from IR this season, there are no guarantees Hill will face much in the way of significant receiving opportunities Week 13 versus the Saints.