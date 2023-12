Hill was not targeted during Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Hill played just 19 percent of snaps during Monday's loss, a notable regression given that he handled 30-plus percent of snaps in his last three appearances. It's possible that Tyreek Hill (ankle) being less than 100 percent led Miami to rely on veteran Durham Smythe more on offense. In any case, the depth tight end remains off the fantasy radar heading into a key Week 15 divisional matchup against the Jets.