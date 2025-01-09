Hill secured 12 of 19 targets for 100 yards across 16 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.
Hill managed to improve upon his rookie year receiving line of 6-48-0 (on nine targets) despite being held without a catch in Miami's final four games of the regular season. He'll work to continue his development during the 2025 campaign, the final year of his contract with the team.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Makes pair of catches Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Good to go vs. Las Vegas•
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Good to go Monday•
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Julian Hill: Won't play in Week 9•