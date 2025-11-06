Hill (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill has now logged back-to-back limited practices, an indication that he's nearing a return to full health after having missed Miami's last two games due to an ankle injury. If cleared for action Sunday versus Buffalo, Hill will stand to operate as the Dolphins' top tight end, though Tanner Conner will also have a role on offense and Greg Dulcich may have earned increased opportunities after impressing as a pass catcher Week 9.