Hill secured his only target for eight yards during Miami's 38-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill suited up for 14 regular-season games across the course of the 2025 campaign, securing 15 of 20 targets for a career-high 140 receiving yards. He's set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Dolphins will have the right to match any offer he receives from another team. Top tight ends Darren Waller (groin) and Greg Dulcich are both slated to become unrestricted free agents, meaning Hill could face a relatively open depth chart if he does return to Miami. Still, Hill is primarily a blocking tight end and seems unlikely to ever emerge as a consistent target in the receiving game.