Hill secured his only target for four yards during Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Hill and Tanner Conner (one catch for 13 yards on two targets) have had an opportunity to split tight end reps through the first three weeks of the season with Darren Waller (hip) sidelined, but neither has managed to rack up significant receiving production despite those expanded opportunities. Even if Waller remains sidelined Week 4 versus the Jets, neither Hill nor Conner will warrant significant consideration in fantasy lineups.