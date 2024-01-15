Hill secured six of nine targets for 48 yards across 15 appearances with the Dolphins in 2023.

Hill, who linked with Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell back in May, managed to earn an immediate rotational role on offense despite being forced to miss the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury. If Hill can further his development heading into Year 2, and if the Dolphins decline to add a big name to the TE room, he could push for a more even split of reps with Durham Smythe.