Dolphins' Julian Hill: Makes three grabs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill secured all three of his targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Hill drew the same target total as top tight end Darren Waller (2-12-1) during Sunday's loss. While Waller figures to more consistently see the higher target share at the TE position going forward, as well as dominate high-value looks, Hill has benefited from an increased role the wake of the season-ending injury suffered by Tyreek Hill (knee). That said, Miami's passing game figures to have a tough time producing on the road against the Browns in Week 7.
