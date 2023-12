Hill secured both of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 45-15 win over Washington.

Hill saw his highest target total of the season Sunday while playing 32 percent of offensive snaps. Though he has yet to record any notable production, in deeper dynasty formats it could be worth monitoring whether Hill continues to encroach on Durham Smythe's involvement in the passing game. His next opportunity to take a step forward will come Monday versus the Titans.