Hill (ankle) is not participating in the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill is on track to miss back-to-back practices due to an ankle injury, which makes his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons uncertain. If Hill is unable to suit up Week 8, the bulk of targets made available to the TE position by Miami's placement of Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR will go to Tanner Conner, as well as recent practice-squad signee Greg Dulcich.