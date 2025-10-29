Hill (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill logged 'DNPs' on Monday's practice estimate and Tuesday's walk-through, so the tight end's apparent absence Wednesday doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Thursday night against the Ravens. If Hill -- who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Falcons -- is unavailable versus Baltimore, Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich would be in line to lead Miami's Week 9 TE corps.