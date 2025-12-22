default-cbs-image
Hill was not targeted during Miami's 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Hill played 47 percent of offensive snaps versus Cincinnati, but it was again both Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich who dominated receiving opportunities at the tight end position for the Dolphins. Expect Hill to continue primarily contributing as a blocker when the Dolphins face off at home against the Buccaneers in Week 17.

