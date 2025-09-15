Hill was not targeted during the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill drew another start at tight end with Darren Waller (hip), who is also expected to miss Thursday's game against the Bills, again sidelined, but neither he nor fellow reserve TE Tanner Conner were targeted versus New England. Though Hill recorded a two-point conversion reception in Week 1, he's otherwise not been targeted this season. The tight end position isn't likely to offer tangible fantasy value in Miami until such time as Waller is able to take the field, if even then.