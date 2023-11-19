Hill and Tyler Kroft will be the Dolphins' two available options at tight end Sunday against the Raiders with Durham Smythe (ankle) inactive for the contest, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Smythe hasn't been a major fantasy contributor this season with a 17-168-0 receiving line on 22 targets through the Dolphins' first nine games, but his absence creates a significant void on offense. He had played north of two-thirds of the snaps on offense in all but one of the first nine contests, leaving little playing time available for either Hill or Kroft. Since Kroft has been a healthy inactive on three occasions this season, Hill is the presumptive favorite to step in as the starting tight end, though head coach Mike McDaniel could make more use of fullback Alec Ingold and three-receiver sets rather than asking Hill to handle the sort of role that Smythe had been taking on every week.