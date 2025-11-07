Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Darren Waller (pectoral) on injured reserve and Tanner Conner having been released Thursday, the Dolphins are down to just Hill and Greg Dulcich at tight end. Dulcich had five catches for 49 yards in Miami's Week 9 loss to the Ravens while Hill sat out, so it's unclear which player would work as the primary pass catcher at the position if Hill's available.