Hill (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill was limited last week as well, but ended up missing his third straight game Sunday against the Bills. In his absence, Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci handled Miami's Week 10 TE duties, with Dulcich logging one catch on four targets for 22 yards in Miami's 30-13 win, while Rucci wasn't targeted.