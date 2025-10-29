Dolphins' Julian Hill: Ruled out for Thursday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Ravens, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Hill will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury, the severity of which has also prevented him from practicing in any capacity. With Hill unavailable versus Baltimore, Tanner Conner will be positioned to start at tight end for the Dolphins while Greg Dulcich handles No. 2 duties. Hill's next opportunity to get back on the field will arrive Sunday, Nov. 9 versus the Bills in Week 10.
