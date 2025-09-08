Hill recorded a two-point conversion reception during Sunday's 33-8 road loss to the Colts.

Hill wasn't targeted outside of a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, which occurred after Miami's first and only touchdown of the day. With Darren Waller (hip) inactive due to an injury setback, Hill got a chance to start at tight end Week 1 and played 58 percent of offensive snaps, while Tanner Conner saw an identical workload. Neither tight end was targeted aside from the untimed two-point conversion attempt, though Conner saw more playing time on third downs while Hill handled the majority of early downs. If Waller is unable to return Week 2 versus the Patriots, Hill and Conner will continue to split time, with neither option carrying notable fantasy value.