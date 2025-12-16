Hill brought in both of his targets for 25 yards during Monday's 28-15 loss to the Steelers.

Hill tallied his second-highest yardage total of the season despite working behind both Darren Waller (7-66-2) and Greg Dulcich (2-46-0) in terms of receiving at the tight end position. He faces a tremendous home matchup on Sunday against the Bengals, the league's worst defense against opposing TEs, but in all likelihood Waller and Dulcich are the only true candidates to translate that opportunity into fantasy production, while Hill stands to continue contributing mostly as a blocker.