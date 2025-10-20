Hill brought in one of two targets for one yard during the Dolphins' 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hill and Tanner Conner (one catch for 28 yards on three targets) both saw increased involvement Sunday with Darren Waller (pectoral) making an early exit, but neither were able to translate that opportunity into notable production due to a miserable showing from Tua Tagovailoa and Miami's passing game. If Waller remains sidelined as the Dolphins look to bounce back on the road versus Atlanta in Week 8, Hill will gain limited fantasy appeal in deeper formats that require multiple starting tight ends.