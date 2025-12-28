Hill brought in one of two targets for 16 yards during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hill was once again overshadowed at the tight end position by Greg Dulcich (5-58-1 on six targets), though Darren Waller failed to gain any yards on his only catch (six targets). Across 16 regular-season appearances, Hill has now tallied 14 catches for 132 yards on 19 targets. He'll continue to primarily contribute as a blocker during the Dolphins' regular-season finale against New England in Week 18.