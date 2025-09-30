Hill brought in one of two targets for 19 yards during Miami's 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday.

Hill made the most of his lone reception, but it was the two-touchdown debut of veteran Darren Waller that stole headlines at the tight end position. Waller only played 28 percent of offensive snaps Monday but figures to continue ramping up that total as the season progresses, which positions Hill and Tanner Conner for reserve duties Week 5 against the Panthers.