Hill brought in his only target for a 10-yard catch during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

Hill was the only Dolphins tight end to record a catch with Durham Smythe (ankle) inactive Sunday, as his involvement on offense mostly came as a blocker. If Smythe remains inactive for Week 12, Hill could be a sneaky fantasy pivot in deeper formats, or those that start multiple TEs, during Friday's divisional matchup against the Jets.