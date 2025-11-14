Hill (ankle) practiced without limitations Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill's poised to return Sunday against the Commanders in Madrid following a three-game absence. He's expected to reclaim his role as Miami's top tight end in the ongoing absence of Darren Waller (pectoral). The Dolphins also have Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci at the position.