Hill (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Hill is set to miss his third straight game with the ankle injury. He managed to log three limited practices in preparation for the matchup against Buffalo, so he should be nearing a return. With Darren Waller (pectoral) also sidelined, Greg Dulcich should have some opportunity after recording five catches in Week 9.

