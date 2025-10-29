Hill (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill appears on track to miss a second consecutive game, as Wednesday's practice session will represent the final opportunity for him to handle any on-field reps ahead of Thursday's home matchup against Baltimore. If Hill is unable to suit up for Thursday Night Football, Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich will once again fill in at right end with Darren Waller (pectoral) still on IR.