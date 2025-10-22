Hill (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill is staring down an opportunity for an expanded role with Darren Waller (pectoral) having been placed on IR on Wednesday, so it's unfortunate to see him being held out of practice due to an ankle issue. In the event that Hill is unable to suit up for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons, Tanner Conner will figure to draw the start at tight end while Greg Dulcich, who Miami signed off the practice squad Wednesday, locks down the No. 2 role.