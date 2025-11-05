Hill (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill is practicing for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury that's forced him to miss back-to-back contests. If he's able to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Bills, Hill will get a chance to operate as the No. 1 tight end for Miami, with Darren Waller (pectoral) still on IR. In Hill's absence, Greg Dulcich has shown flashes as a pass-catcher while working alongside Tanner Conner.