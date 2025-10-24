Hill (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after not practicing this week, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With Darren Waller (pectoral) having been placed on IR on Wednesday and Hill now ruled out, Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich are in line to lead Miami's TE corps this weekend, with both players profiling as speculative fantasy lineup options Week 8. Hill's next chance to play will occur Thursday night against the Ravens.