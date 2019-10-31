Dolphins' Julien Davenport: Designated to return
The Dolphins designated Davenport (knee) to return from injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Davenport will practice Thursday, kicking off a 21-day window during which the Dolphins can evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. When cleared, Davenport stands to draw the start at left tackle.
