The Dolphins designated Davenport (knee) to return from injured reserve, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport will practice Thursday, kicking off a 21-day window during which the Dolphins can evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. When cleared, Davenport stands to draw the start at left tackle.

