The Dolphins placed Davenport (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

Davenport hyperextended his knee and cracked his tibia in Thursday's practice, so a lengthy recovery will be necessary. The third-year offensive tackle was the Dolphins starting left tackle after being traded from Houston in exchange for Laremy Tunsil. Davenport will be eligible to return Week 10, and Isaiah Prince will take over at left tackle for the time being.

