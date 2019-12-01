Dolphins' Julien Davenport: Leaves Sunday's game
Davenport (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear how Davenport picked up the knock, but he was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. As long as the Bucknell product is sidelined, look for J'Marcus Webb to take over as the team's left tackle.
