Coach Chad O'Shea said Davenport (knee) will participate in team drills this week, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Davenport was officially designated to return Oct. 31, opening a three-week window to be activated from IR, which ends Nov. 21. O'Shea is optimistic Davenport will be ready to return, but he said the lineman still needs to prove he can get back to game action.