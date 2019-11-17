Dolphins' Julien Davenport: Returns from IR
Davenport (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Davenport started the season opener for Miami before hyperextending his knee and cracking his tibia, but he'll now be able to play Week 11. The 24-year-old started 15 of 16 games for the Texans last season, and it's not immediately clear if he'll return to a starting role for the Dolphins.
