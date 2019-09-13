Davenport suffered a hyperextended knee and a crack in his tibia at Thursday's practice, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport was a part of a trade that sent Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, giving the former an opportunity to take over at left tackle. Davenport will likely be out for several weeks, but if he is ultimately placed on injured reserve, he should have an opportunity to return this season. In his absence, Isaiah Prince is in line to take over at left tackle for Miami.

