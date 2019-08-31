Davenport was traded to the Dolphins on Saturday along with Johnson Bademosi, two first-round picks and a second-round pick in exchange for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and a fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport struggled at times during the preseason while Matt Kalil (foot) was injured, so it will be interesting to see how he fits into Miami's depth chart. The Dolphins take on the Ravens in Week 1.