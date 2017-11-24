Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Additional targets likely moving forward
Head coach Adam Gase relayed that he expects to get Thomas more involved in the offense as the season continues, Roy Cummings of Florida Football Insiders reports. "Yeah, with Julius, I didn't get him going enough early in the season," Gase said this week. "But I feel like we've gotten [back] into a little bit more of a groove with him now, and I still think there are some other things we can do."
Through the first seven games of the season, Thomas accumulated 17 receptions (on 28 targets) for 168 yards and no touchdowns. After a 40-0 shellacking at Baltimore in Week 8, Gase reevaluated the offense and noticed a lack of reliance on Thomas. Since then, Thomas has been targeted four times in the red zone, finally reaching the end zone twice in the midst of 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 122 yards across three contests. Assuming his usage remains consistent, he'll aim to keep up the pace Sunday versus a Patriots defense that has conceded just 10 catches for 88 yards and no scores to tight ends over the last four outings.
