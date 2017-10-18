Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Collects 22 yards in win

Thomas snatched three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.

The receptions and targets both matched season highs. There was some hope that head coach Adam Gase could coax some of the magic he found in quarterback Jay Cutler in Chicago and Thomas in Denver, but that has not been the case thus far this season as Miami's offense has sputtered more often than not. Thomas remains a quality red-zone target, despite having not scored a touchdown thus far this season, but he doesn't seem to have the same catch-and-run ability of his earlier days and it's difficult for him to make too much of an impact with so many options outside for the Dolphins. The fact that he's averaged just 21.6 yards per game thus far this season should be proof enough to leave him on your bench.