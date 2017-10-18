Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Collects 22 yards in win
Thomas snatched three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.
The receptions and targets both matched season highs. There was some hope that head coach Adam Gase could coax some of the magic he found in quarterback Jay Cutler in Chicago and Thomas in Denver, but that has not been the case thus far this season as Miami's offense has sputtered more often than not. Thomas remains a quality red-zone target, despite having not scored a touchdown thus far this season, but he doesn't seem to have the same catch-and-run ability of his earlier days and it's difficult for him to make too much of an impact with so many options outside for the Dolphins. The fact that he's averaged just 21.6 yards per game thus far this season should be proof enough to leave him on your bench.
More News
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Held to just one catch in win•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Pair of receptions in London loss•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Shut down by Jets•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Quiet in Miami victory•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Scores short touchdown in preseason action•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...