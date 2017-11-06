Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Finally reaches end zone

Thomas caught six of eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Raiders.

Thomas put together one of his finest performances since his days in Denver on Sunday, setting season highs in nearly every receiving category and finding pay dirt for the first time this season. With that said, this is the first time Thomas has seen more than five looks all year and just the sixth time he's been targeted in the red zone. With a wideout trio of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills around to compete for looks on any given night, it'll be hard to rely upon Thomas to produce at a similar clip going forward.