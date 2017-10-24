Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Full participant in practice

Thomas (knee) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Thomas was limited during Monday's walkthrough but now should be cleared for Thursday's matchup with the Ravens. The starting tight end is coming off a season-high 58 receiving yards against the Jets but will have to adapt to catching balls from Matt Moore this week with Jay Cutler (ribs) expected out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories