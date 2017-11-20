Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Hauls in all four targets
Thomas had four receptions for 30 yards as the Dolphins lost to the Buccaneers 30-20 on Sunday.
Thomas was only targeted four times during the contest but reeled each one in. He hasn't been the red zone threat that some were hoping for after being reunited with Adam Gase and that seems unlikely to change in the near future. Now that the bye weeks have completed you should be able to do better for your starting tight end.
