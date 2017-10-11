Play

Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Held to just one catch in win

Thomas nabbed one of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Tennessee.

There was a feint hope that, upon being reunited with his old play caller, Adam Gase, Thomas could return to his dominant Denver-era form. That hasn't been the case in Miami as the entire Dolphins' offense has struggled to find a rhythm. There's little hope for Thomas to make much of an impact with so many other weapons in Miami and quarterback Jay Cutler averaging just 177 yards per game to start the season.

