Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Limited at practice Monday

Thomas was a limited participant in Monday's practice due to a knee injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

After playing 39 snaps and finishing with a season-high 58 receiving yards on three catches in Sunday's win over the Jets, Thomas was likely restricted for maintenance purposes more than anything. It's a positive sign he was at least able to take the field on a limited basis Monday, and if he's upgraded to a full participant in team sessions Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll be in little danger of missing Thursday's tilt with the Ravens.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories