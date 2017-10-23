Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Limited at practice Monday
Thomas was a limited participant in Monday's practice due to a knee injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
After playing 39 snaps and finishing with a season-high 58 receiving yards on three catches in Sunday's win over the Jets, Thomas was likely restricted for maintenance purposes more than anything. It's a positive sign he was at least able to take the field on a limited basis Monday, and if he's upgraded to a full participant in team sessions Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll be in little danger of missing Thursday's tilt with the Ravens.
