Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Limited to 11 yards
Thomas snagged two of four targets for 11 yards during Monday's 27-20 win over the Patriots. He fumbled during the contest.
Thomas entered Monday with at least 50 yards or a touchdown in four of five games. He narrowly missed keeping that streak going when he and Jay Cutler failed to connect on a deep ball down the left sideline in the third quarter. The veteran tight end is clearly improving from earlier in the season, but - at the same time - he had just one more offensive snap, 43 to 42, than fellow tight end Anthony Fasano.
