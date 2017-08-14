Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Misses practice with back issue
Thomas was held out of Monday's practice due to a back injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It appears Thomas is being viewed as day-to-day for the time being, but if the injury keeps him out of practice Tuesday, he'll be at greater risk of missing Thursday's preseason tilt with the Ravens. Thomas still shapes up as the Dolphins' top tight end, but after back-to-back disappointing seasons with the Jaguars, he shouldn't be viewed as much more than a middle-tier fantasy option at the position, especially now that he has the disadvantage of familiarizing himself with a new playbook.
