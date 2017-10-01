Dolphins' Julius Thomas: Pair of receptions in London loss
Thomas brought in two of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London.
Thomas was modestly involved for the third time in as many games, checking in third in targets behind Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker. The veteran tight end has eight receptions for 71 yards in the first three contests, confirming his role as a secondary option in head coach Adam Gase's system. Thomas will look to up his production when the Dolphins tangle with the Titans in Week 5.
